Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $546,934.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 31,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,777. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

