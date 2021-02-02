Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.46). 70,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 433,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The company has a market capitalization of £64.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.74.

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) Company Profile (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

