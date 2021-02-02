Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,404,372,676 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

