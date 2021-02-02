Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH stock traded up $41.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $361.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.45.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

