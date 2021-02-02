BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

BCDA stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

