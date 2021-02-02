BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $13.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 179,384 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

