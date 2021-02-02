BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Sells $13,390.20 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $13,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,885.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Theresa Coelho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,284. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 247,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

