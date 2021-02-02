BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $688,971.78 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00.

BMRN opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

