Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 11.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 61,364,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 136,907,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

