BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Up 5.3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 102,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 110,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

