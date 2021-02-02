Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Reaches $55.23 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $122.72 or 0.00354971 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $55.23 million and approximately $811,047.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00089944 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00027871 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

