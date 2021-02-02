Bitball Treasure Tops 1-Day Volume of $894,789.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and $894,789.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $114.19 or 0.00312027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024863 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.