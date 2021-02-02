Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 20.1% Higher This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $150,061.32 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,131.21 or 1.00202630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.12 or 0.00987210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00307189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00191930 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00032455 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,667,566 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.