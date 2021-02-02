Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 137.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

