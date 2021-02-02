Bitcoin SV Price Hits $181.07 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $708.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $181.07 or 0.00503815 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,940.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.01202151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,642,039 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

