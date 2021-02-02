BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $675,255.96 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $675,255.96 and $24,131.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00264217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00100912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.