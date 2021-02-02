BitCore (BTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BitCore has a market cap of $4.36 million and $107.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.58 or 0.04247629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.01205903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00509322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00418610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021637 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,525,712 coins and its circulating supply is 18,024,753 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

