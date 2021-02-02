BitDegree (BDG) Market Cap Tops $402,574.32

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $402,574.32 and $453.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

