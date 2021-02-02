Bitex Global XBX Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,145.00 (XBX)

Bitex Global XBX Coin (CURRENCY:XBX) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitex Global XBX Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitex Global XBX Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $1,145.00 worth of Bitex Global XBX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitex Global XBX Coin has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitex Global XBX Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitex Global XBX Coin Profile

Bitex Global XBX Coin (CRYPTO:XBX) is a coin. Bitex Global XBX Coin’s total supply is 298,021,513 coins and its circulating supply is 198,673,058 coins. The official website for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitex.global . The official message board for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitexpay.cards/bitex-news . The Reddit community for Bitex Global XBX Coin is /r/BITEXGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “BITEX aims to provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform to promote efficient growth across multiple continents, focusing predominantly on Asia. Bitex’s crypto-banking services include: Customer care, user experience and governance that is localized;An ERC-20 compatible digital wallet for securely storing a customer’s cryptocurrency balances on a personal mobile device; The ability for using the mobile wallet with a virtual debit card for payments, exchanges and transfers;Currency exchanges between the G20 fiat currencies and various popular cryptocurrencies;Various Point of Sale solutions (both hardware and software based) for merchants to accept payments in their local currency from consumers;”

Bitex Global XBX Coin Coin Trading

Bitex Global XBX Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitex Global XBX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitex Global XBX Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitex Global XBX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.