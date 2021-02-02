Bitgear (GEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitgear token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $13,929.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

Bitgear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

