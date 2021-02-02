Bitrue Coin Tops One Day Volume of $4.30 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $4.30 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

