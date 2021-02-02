BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $399.87 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $399.87 million and $152.46 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001170 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,979,379,129 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

