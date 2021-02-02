BitTube Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,926.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $11,926.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00416921 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

