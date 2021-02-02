Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.