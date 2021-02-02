BlackCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $349,670.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $349,670.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009785 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,462,248 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

