Blackmoon (BMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

