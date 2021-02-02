BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $988,000.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

