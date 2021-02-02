BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) Trading Up 3.9%

BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 7,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84.

