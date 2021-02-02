BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein Sells 1,984 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.33 on Tuesday, hitting $729.50. 858,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $723.26 and a 200 day moving average of $641.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

