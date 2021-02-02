BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein Sells 1,984 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $16.33 on Tuesday, hitting $729.50. 858,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $723.26 and a 200 day moving average of $641.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
