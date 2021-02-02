BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $713.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

