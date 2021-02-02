BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $10.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.88. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,226. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

