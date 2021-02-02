BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

