BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BAF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.
