BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BAF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 330.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 234.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

