BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

