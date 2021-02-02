BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 93,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,503. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

