Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Donald Engel Sells 60,868 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 60,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $3,046,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

