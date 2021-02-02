Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Tops $0.0759 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $538,054.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

