Blockport (BPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.