BlockStamp (BST) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002878 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006645 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,221,329 coins and its circulating supply is 26,678,363 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

