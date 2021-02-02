BLOCKv Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174,465.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $174,465.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

