Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) traded down 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. 1,048,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,279,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $94,361.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399 over the last three months. 63.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

