Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 7,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.
About Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.
