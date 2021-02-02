Blur Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,591.96 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Blur has a total market cap of $104,591.96 and approximately $24,342.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,787,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,427,707 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

