Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Hits $37.56 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and $13.35 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,646,256 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

