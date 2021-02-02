B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year High at $560.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 556.20 ($7.27), with a volume of 1598077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550.60 ($7.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 491.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

