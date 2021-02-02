BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Approximately 24,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 63,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.10. The company has a market cap of £285.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24.

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.