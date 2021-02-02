BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.12

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.12 and traded as high as $40.63. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 6,251,211 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.02 ($56.50).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.