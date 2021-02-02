BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Stock Price Up 0%

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.57% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

