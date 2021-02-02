Bob’s Repair (BOB) Hits Market Cap of $298,690.30

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $298,690.30 and approximately $17,428.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob's Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

