Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

